What I'm reading on STLtoday.com

Vending machine operators feel fallout of abandoned break rooms, closed schools by Colleen Schrappen

A fascinating look at how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted a business so commonplace in Before Times office/school/etc. life that you might never have stopped to think about it.

Jim Hanifan, legendary coach with the Big Red and Rams, dies at age 87 Post-Dispatch staff report

I moved to St. Louis in 2003, so I knew Jim Hanifan mainly through his role on Rams radio broadcasts. Our obituary for the late coach his place in this town’s heart.

An inquiring professor wanted to know: What was Thanksgiving like during the 1918 Spanish flu? by Erin Heffernan

I wish we didn’t need to dive into this history, but this is a fascinating read nonetheless.

