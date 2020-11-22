What I'm reading on STLtoday.com

Gun violence in Missouri: 'There's no war going on, but if you count up the body count ... you might think there was'
Hopefully you have been paying attention to the incredible Missouri Gun Violence Project that the Post-Dispatch is producing in conjunction with the Kansas City Star, Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health. The story and photos that really drew me in was the one that looked at a one-mile section of Grand that has been a hotbed of violence for too long. The entire series has been fascinating. I look forward to seeing where it goes from here, as reporters continue to examine causes of gun violence in Missouri and seek solutions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!