 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What I'm reading on STLtoday.com
0 comments

What I'm reading on STLtoday.com

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Gun violence in Missouri: 'There's no war going on, but if you count up the body count ... you might think there was'

Hopefully you have been paying attention to the incredible Missouri Gun Violence Project that the Post-Dispatch is producing in conjunction with the Kansas City Star, Report for America and the Missouri Foundation for Health. The story and photos that really drew me in was the one that looked at a one-mile section of Grand that has been a hotbed of violence for too long. The entire series has been fascinating. I look forward to seeing where it goes from here, as reporters continue to examine causes of gun violence in Missouri and seek solutions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What about Justin Turner?
Online

What about Justin Turner?

Q: What about Dodgers star turned free agent Justin Turner as a third-base upgrade for the Cardinals? What about Carlos Santana as DH (if it's…

Will AHL play?
Online

Will AHL play?

Q: Any word on whether the AHL or any of the other leagues will be playing this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports