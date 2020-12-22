 Skip to main content
What I'm reading on STLtoday.com

Under pressure: Soaring COVID-19 cases press local hospital to the limits by Michele Munz

Shout out my generation here at the Post-Dispatch: The 40-somethings who joined the paper during the late 1990s when Mark McGwire was helping this newspaper print money. Let's start with Michele Munz. I'm in awe of how hard she works to gather material for great stories. She tried for months to get inside a hospital to show the devastating impact of COVID-19. The result of her persistence will save lives. And Laurie Skrivan's pictures are haunting and essential.

Sultan: Ballot box regrets when COVID hits home by Aisha Sultan

Then there is Aisha Sultan, our beauty editor. (Yes, I'm trolling you, Missouri GOP.) Of course, Aisha is our features columnist (and award-winning filmmaker). If you have read her work this year, you know she's not a happy camper. Her husband, my friend, is still on supplemental oxygen after getting sick with COVID-19 on Sept. 3. Aisha has channeled that anger about the national response to the pandemic into a stream of powerful columns.

Deeper red: Trump chalked up big gains in rural Missouri even as he lost ground elsewhere by Jesse Bogan, Josh Renaud

Every Jesse Bogan story is a masterclass in scene setting. This story shows you — doesn't tell you — why President Trump dominated rural areas. When you combine that with strong data reporting from Josh Renaud and images from David Carson, it adds up to an enlightening read.

