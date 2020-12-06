 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What I'm reading on STLtoday.com
0 comments

What I'm reading on STLtoday.com

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

'Strange' runners overcome negative inner voices to finish the Ozark Trail 100 by Jesse Bogan

Reporter Jesse Bogan has a gift for finding unique stories in the rural parts of our area. My jaw dropped while reading his story about runners who slog through a 100-mile race in the Ozarks:

Dan Neman Post-Dispatch food writer

Food writer Dan Neman is my cubicle buddy in the newsroom and I miss laughing with him when we’re supposed to be, you know, doing serious journalist stuff. So we’ve met up a few times for a walk in Tower Grove Park, and I also laugh at his columns. 

The stories behind the images: The photos of J.B. Forbes

My friend and colleague J.B. Forbes retired after taking pictures for 45 years at the Post-Dispatch. He’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, and I always loved working with him on stories. (And I’ll happily take credit for sending him to a nudist camp during the 2017 eclipse.) Here’s a retrospective of his work, along with a fascinating virtual meeting with him and columnist Bill McClellan.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Greetings, [-FIRSTNAME-]!

This is Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch restaurant critic. I hope you had a restful and safe holiday weekend. My wife, kids and I enjoyed a tremendou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports