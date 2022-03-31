What makes the Blues go?

St. Louis is a hockey-loving town, but do we really understand the history, physics and technology behind the sport? A new traveling exhibition at the St. Louis Science Center explains it all in a fun, interactive way — with plenty of Blues memorabilia. "Hockey: Faster Than Ever" opens Friday and remains on view through Sept. 5.

Who says Easter egg hunts are just for kids? Grown-ups can put on a bonnet and hop on over to one of several that are happening through Good Friday and beyond. Bring a flashlight and a basket.

Restaurant critic Ian Froeb has found another win at the Food Hall at City Foundry. At Sureste, chef-owner Alex Henry serves up the cuisine of the Yucatán peninsula. Grab a spork, and dig in.

And it took a long, long time, but Elton John's farewell tour, originally scheduled for July 2020, arrived last night at Enterprise Center. At nearly 2½ hours, the show was packed with hit songs and deep cuts.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor