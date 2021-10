If you spend every Thursday and Friday wondering what you are going to do over the weekend, we have a new tool for you to use. Our new St. Louis on the Go! videos show you our top editors' picks for weekend fun. And if you are looking for more, there's always our collection of the week's Best Bets. This week those include Dierks Bentley, Erykah Badu, Boo at the Zoo, the St. Louis Beer Festival and more.