What to make of Fernando Tatis Sr.'s statement ...

Q: What are Cardinals fans supposed to make of this whole story line about Fernado Tatis Sr., saying the Cardinals should have signed his son, Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.?
A: It's a spicy talking point, and it's going to be exhausted during this series, but if we are going to turn that into a big indictment of the Cardinals, then any player the team didn't sign is suddenly fair game. Hindsight is 20/20.
The White Sox, the team that did sign Tatis Jr., traded him in one of the worst trades the organization has made. Whoops!
So, it's not as if Tatis Jr. was screaming superstar since he picked up a glove. To me, this is a different situation than, say, Luis Robert, who we all knew was going to be special, and the Cardinals did not push themselves to get him even though they were in a rare place to compete for him without some of the biggest spenders in that competition. Mike Trout was drafted 25th. The White Sox trading away Tatis Jr. for, uh, James Shields. It's slowly turning into the White Sox version of Brock-for-Broglio. Baseball's weird, man.
