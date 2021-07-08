What to watch

We’re relying less on television to fill the hours, but there are plenty of good reasons to watch in the next few months. I'm looking forward to "Schmigadoon!," a new Apple TV+ musical comedy starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. There are nine others to watch for in our list of summer's most anticipated shows.

A new theater company will take the stage in the fall with productions focusing on "mental health and how it affects individuals and their families." See what's on the schedule for Moonstone Theatre Company's inaugural season.

Plus, Let Them Eat Art returns Friday evening in Maplewood, and Taste of Grand Center debuts Saturday. Learn about those events and more in our Best Bets.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor