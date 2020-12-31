What will Husso's role be?

Q: How much of a role do you anticipate Ville Husso having? The Blues have nine or so back-to-back games. Will that be where Husso gets his time?
A: I believe the number is 10 back-to-backs. Jordan Binnington did one set of back-to-backs last season, but otherwise he split them with Jake Allen. So that's probably 10 games Husso gets. The Blues will ride Binnington pretty hard, and the track record has been to stick with Binnington if he has a bad game, because in his first season he always bounced back very well (not as well last season). Husso won't play as much as Allen did last season; I would think he would get 20 or so games. And while Husso hasn't gotten into a real NHL game yet, the Blues have given him full preseason games in the past and he's looked pretty good in them.