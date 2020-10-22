 Skip to main content
What will the defensive pairings be?
Blues take on the Canucks at Enterprise Center

Blues Colton Parayko exchanges punches with Canucks Michael Ferland during the second period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Parayko had just been charged with tripping Ferland. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Q: What do you expect the defensive pairings to be next year? Also, do you expect the Blues to trade Vince Dunn before the season starts?

A: I think the Blues will start out with Marco Scandella-Colton Parayko and Torey Krug-Justin Faulk on their top four. The third pairing depends on what happens with Dunn. And I'm beginning to wonder with Dunn. He's a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, so he has next to no leverage. Are the parties working on a multi-year contract, perhaps a bridge deal before he reaches (unrestricted free agent) status? Is he looking for more money, looking for more playing time? Has he asked for a trade? I don't know. But he and Jake Walman are the only RFAs that remain unsigned as I type this, so the longer he remains unsigned the more it makes you wonder.

