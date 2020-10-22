What will the defensive pairings be?

Q: What do you expect the defensive pairings to be next year? Also, do you expect the Blues to trade Vince Dunn before the season starts?
A: I think the Blues will start out with Marco Scandella-Colton Parayko and Torey Krug-Justin Faulk on their top four. The third pairing depends on what happens with Dunn. And I'm beginning to wonder with Dunn. He's a restricted free agent without arbitration rights, so he has next to no leverage. Are the parties working on a multi-year contract, perhaps a bridge deal before he reaches (unrestricted free agent) status? Is he looking for more money, looking for more playing time? Has he asked for a trade? I don't know. But he and Jake Walman are the only RFAs that remain unsigned as I type this, so the longer he remains unsigned the more it makes you wonder.
