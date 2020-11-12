 Skip to main content
WHAT WILL THE NHL BUBBLE BE LIKE?
In virus era, bubbles provide game-changing lessons learned

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a woman watches a hockey game on the big screen just outside the bubble at the NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta. The NBA had teams in the bubble for three months. The NHL playoff bubble lasted 65 days from the time teams arrived in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, until Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup. Officials from both leagues beamed that mask, distancing and other protocols were still being followed strictly on the final day. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

QUESTION:  Your thoughts on the NHL bubble concept and what it might look like?

 JT:  It will be interesting to see what they come up with. I have a hard time seeing any U.S. teams playing in Canada as long as COVID is raging out of control. The Canadians don't want us crossing their border, or their teams going back and forth. The thing that worries me about realigned divisions is that the Blues could end up out West with San Jose, LA Kings, Anaheim, Colorado, Vegas (and, I presume Dallas). That would mean more time on a plane, which I would think increases the chances of an outbreak. I think four bubbles is the way the league would go -- at least that looks like the direction right now. And there's a chance the teams only play the teams in their bubble. For an eight-team bubble that could be a 56-game schedule, playing each other seven times. For the one seven-team bubble, maybe it's 54 games -- you play the other six teams nine times.

