WHAT WILL THE NHL BUBBLE BE LIKE?

QUESTION: Your thoughts on the NHL bubble concept and what it might look like?
JT: It will be interesting to see what they come up with. I have a hard time seeing any U.S. teams playing in Canada as long as COVID is raging out of control. The Canadians don't want us crossing their border, or their teams going back and forth. The thing that worries me about realigned divisions is that the Blues could end up out West with San Jose, LA Kings, Anaheim, Colorado, Vegas (and, I presume Dallas). That would mean more time on a plane, which I would think increases the chances of an outbreak. I think four bubbles is the way the league would go -- at least that looks like the direction right now. And there's a chance the teams only play the teams in their bubble. For an eight-team bubble that could be a 56-game schedule, playing each other seven times. For the one seven-team bubble, maybe it's 54 games -- you play the other six teams nine times.
