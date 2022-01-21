What's happening this weekend?

Have you made plans for the weekend? You can check out dinosaurs, dragons and monster trucks, all at America's Center. Or sample the sweets in Maplewood, and find some good reads at the JCC. Those are just a few of the options in this week's roundup of Best Bets.
And Liz Miller introduces you to Sidney "Iking" Bateman, who grew up doing backflips in Walnut Park and now is a WWE Superstar. He returns to St. Louis next weekend for the WWE Royal Rumble.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor