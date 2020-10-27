What's surprising?

Q: What has surprised you most about Mizzou football this season?
A: Quarterback Connor Bazelak. I didn't know much about him. He ran a very conservative offense in high school, then got hurt in his limited action last season. After a knee injury, it's hard to be sure. Well, now we know. He's mature for a young player, poised and precise. He's not afraid to take the yards that are there on the ground, and he has a stronger and more accurate arm than I realized. MIzzou having a better QB than most realized is the surprise of the season so far to me.
