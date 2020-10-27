 Skip to main content
What's surprising?
What's surprising?

Kentucky Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) dives for yardage as Kentucky defensive tackle Marquan McCall, left, and defensive back Davonte Robinson (9) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Q: What has surprised you most about Mizzou football this season?

A: Quarterback Connor Bazelak. I didn't know much about him. He ran a very conservative offense in high school, then got hurt in his limited action last season. After a knee injury, it's hard to be sure. Well, now we know. He's mature for a young player, poised and precise. He's not afraid to take the yards that are there on the ground, and he has a stronger and more accurate arm than I realized. MIzzou having a better QB than most realized is the surprise of the season so far to me.

