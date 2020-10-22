 Skip to main content
What's the status of negotiations with Binnington?
What's the status of negotiations with Binnington?

The Blues and the Sabres skate at Enterprise

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington knocks the puck away after Sabres Jack Eichel hit Binnington with the puck on a break away during the second period of the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Q: Anything going on with Jordan Binnington's contract negotiations with this being his last year on his deal? What kind of terms/money would he be looking for, and what do the Blues want to see out of him to extend him long-term? Does prospect Joel Hofer’s emergence keep the Blues from signing Binnington for too many years?

A: Were it not for Binnington's troubles in the Edmonton bubble, I think it would be full speed ahead on negotiations. Obviously, I think the Blues still want to extend. But in my opinion — and Doug Armstrong may think otherwise — the struggles in Edmonton make you wonder about how far and how high you should go. I'm not saying Binnington has to prove himself all over again. The guy did win you a Stanley Cup. And without Jake Allen you don't have a proven safety net. As for Hofer, as promising as he looks, he's only 20, so he's probably at least a couple, three years away. I don't think Hofer really factors into the Binnington discussion.

