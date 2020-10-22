What's the status of negotiations with Binnington?

Q: Anything going on with Jordan Binnington's contract negotiations with this being his last year on his deal? What kind of terms/money would he be looking for, and what do the Blues want to see out of him to extend him long-term? Does prospect Joel Hofer’s emergence keep the Blues from signing Binnington for too many years?
A: Were it not for Binnington's troubles in the Edmonton bubble, I think it would be full speed ahead on negotiations. Obviously, I think the Blues still want to extend. But in my opinion — and Doug Armstrong may think otherwise — the struggles in Edmonton make you wonder about how far and how high you should go. I'm not saying Binnington has to prove himself all over again. The guy did win you a Stanley Cup. And without Jake Allen you don't have a proven safety net. As for Hofer, as promising as he looks, he's only 20, so he's probably at least a couple, three years away. I don't think Hofer really factors into the Binnington discussion.
