 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's up with Joc Pederson?
0 comments

What's up with Joc Pederson?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Q: Why the obsession over Joc Pederson as a potential option for the Cardinals? He averaged .190 in 2020.

A: It's not about his average. He has real power. He could be a relatively affordable platoon option with Harrison Bader. He excels against right-handed pitching. Bader excels against left-handed pitching. In tandem they could be an interesting duo. Pederson has 25+ homers in four of his last five non-pandemic-shortened seasons. If the Cardinals are going to add power on the cheaper end of the spectrum and consider platooning it, he should be considered.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports