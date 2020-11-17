What's up with Joc Pederson?

Q: Why the obsession over Joc Pederson as a potential option for the Cardinals? He averaged .190 in 2020.
A: It's not about his average. He has real power. He could be a relatively affordable platoon option with Harrison Bader. He excels against right-handed pitching. Bader excels against left-handed pitching. In tandem they could be an interesting duo. Pederson has 25+ homers in four of his last five non-pandemic-shortened seasons. If the Cardinals are going to add power on the cheaper end of the spectrum and consider platooning it, he should be considered.
