What's worth watching

There are many promising options among the fresh batch of shows coming soon to network, cable and streaming TV. And now that winter weather seems to have finally arrived, it's a good time to stay indoors and binge. Here's a guide to what's worth your time this season.

Plus:

• St. Louis trumpet player Kasimu Taylor is getting back in the groove with a homecoming show this weekend at the Dark Room.

• Ballpark Village has announced shows by Chase Rice, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell and more as part of its Hot Country Nights series.

• And St. Louis native Andy Cohen caused a stir with his New Year's Eve rant on CNN, but the network says he will return to ring in 2023.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor