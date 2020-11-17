What's your starting rotation?

Q: Assuming the Cardinals bring back Adam Wainwright, what is your starting rotation for 2021?
A:
- Flaherty
- Kim
- Wainwright
And that's where the fun begins.
Should be Miles Mikolas as long has he's healthy and good to go after the forearm issue.
Could be Austin Gomber.
Could be Alex Reyes.
Could be Daniel Ponce de Leon
Could be Johan Oviedo.
If Carlos Martinez is still on the team, maybe he gets another chance, but I would rather take the best young guy after a spring training competition for my last spot.
Could also be some sort of piggyback situation for those last two spots if Mikolas has turbulence.
There's tons of arm talent in that group. Find ways to use it.
