 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHEN WILL FULL STADIUMS RETURN?
0 comments

WHEN WILL FULL STADIUMS RETURN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Alabama Missouri Football

A socially distanced crowd at Memorial Stadium watches Missouri take the field to take on Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Dave, when do you see stadiums with at least half capacity? Full capacity? I know you aren’t a doctor, just curious if you’ve heard anything. After a vaccine?

MATTER: I've asked Jim Sterk if MU would reconsider expanding capacity for the rest of the home football schedule and he has consistently said it would depend on local regulations and local COVID case numbers. The numbers in Boone County have only increased since then, so I don't anticipate any capacity increases this season. The 2021 football season is a long way away. Too soon to know.

Will we need a vaccine before stadiums are at full capacity? I just don’t think we’re close enough to those answers yet. I suspect it will very from state to state, from county to county, unless some broader national protocols are established.

As for basketball, MU is expecting to reduce capacity to about 20 percent for home games this season, around 3,000 seats.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Our apologies.

In order to bring you the most up-to-date election coverage, home delivery of the Post-Dispatch is running later than normal today. We apologi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports