WHEN WILL FULL STADIUMS RETURN?

QUESTION: Dave, when do you see stadiums with at least half capacity? Full capacity? I know you aren’t a doctor, just curious if you’ve heard anything. After a vaccine?
MATTER: I've asked Jim Sterk if MU would reconsider expanding capacity for the rest of the home football schedule and he has consistently said it would depend on local regulations and local COVID case numbers. The numbers in Boone County have only increased since then, so I don't anticipate any capacity increases this season. The 2021 football season is a long way away. Too soon to know.
Will we need a vaccine before stadiums are at full capacity? I just don’t think we’re close enough to those answers yet. I suspect it will very from state to state, from county to county, unless some broader national protocols are established.
As for basketball, MU is expecting to reduce capacity to about 20 percent for home games this season, around 3,000 seats.
