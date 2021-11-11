Where to find a Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is two weeks away. If you haven't made meal plans yet, or if you simply don't want to cook, Ian Froeb has come to the rescue with a guide to more than 100 St. Louis-area restaurants that are serving a dine-in or takeout feast. In most cases, reservations or advance orders are required, so don't delay.

For this weekend's Go! Magazine, Ian also reviews the Lucky Accomplice, which is chef Logan Ely's second restaurant. At his original — Shift, formerly Savage — he proved himself a magician of the ordinary. But at the Lucky Accomplice, his thrilling tricks play to a bigger audience.

And Broadway makes its long-awaited return to the Fox Theatre next week, when the national tour of "Pretty Woman: The Musical" arrives. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with its star, Adam Pascal, about his "Rent" roots, rock music and his latest onstage role.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor