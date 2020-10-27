 Skip to main content
Which player needs more time to break through?
Which player needs more time to break through?

Cardinals V Cincinnati

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lane Thomas (35) catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto (19) to end the fifth inning inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Everyone wants to talk about the players the Cardinals cut ties with that are now playing well somewhere else. But what current Cardinal would you fear could be moved before he gets a chance to truly break through?

A: I wonder about Lane Thomas. Hand injury last season. COVID-caused setback this season. I don't think we know enough yet about what he might be. He would be the one, for me. He had 38 at-bats last season, and 36 this season. Do we really know what he can and can't do yet? I'm not so sure.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRONT OFFICE
Online

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer,…

YADIER MOLINA
Online

YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-fo…

MATT CARPENTER
Online

MATT CARPENTER

Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood ou…

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Online

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody …

PAUL DEJONG
Online

PAUL DEJONG

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 a…

LANE THOMAS
Online

LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 str…

