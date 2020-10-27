Which player needs more time to break through?

Q: Everyone wants to talk about the players the Cardinals cut ties with that are now playing well somewhere else. But what current Cardinal would you fear could be moved before he gets a chance to truly break through?
A: I wonder about Lane Thomas. Hand injury last season. COVID-caused setback this season. I don't think we know enough yet about what he might be. He would be the one, for me. He had 38 at-bats last season, and 36 this season. Do we really know what he can and can't do yet? I'm not so sure.
