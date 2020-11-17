 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Which teams might take Waino?
0 comments

Which teams might take Waino?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 2 wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws a pitch in the fourth inning of Game 2 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Could the Braves' signing of Drew Smyly decreased the chances of them pursuing Adam Wainwright? Any other non-Cardinals teams in on Waino at the moment?

A: Seems like it. If Smyly is slotted for the Atlanta rotation, that gives the Braves a five-man group of Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright. That does not include guys like Bryse Wilson, Touki Toussaint and others as options. The Smyly contract (one year, $11 million) is similar to the kind of deal Wainwright could get. I can't imagine Wainwright going to a place where he does not have a clear spot in the rotation waiting, like he will with the Cardinals if he returns. Not sure about other interest at this point. Wainwright's early free agency has been quieter than his catcher's.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports