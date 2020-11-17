Which teams might take Waino?

Q: Could the Braves' signing of Drew Smyly decreased the chances of them pursuing Adam Wainwright? Any other non-Cardinals teams in on Waino at the moment?
A: Seems like it. If Smyly is slotted for the Atlanta rotation, that gives the Braves a five-man group of Max Fried, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright. That does not include guys like Bryse Wilson, Touki Toussaint and others as options. The Smyly contract (one year, $11 million) is similar to the kind of deal Wainwright could get. I can't imagine Wainwright going to a place where he does not have a clear spot in the rotation waiting, like he will with the Cardinals if he returns. Not sure about other interest at this point. Wainwright's early free agency has been quieter than his catcher's.
