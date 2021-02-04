 Skip to main content
Whiskey Dixon, the Borderline Band
Whiskey Dixon, the Borderline Band

When 7 p.m. Feb. 5 • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $20 and up • More info stlballparkvillage.com

The Hot Country Nights concert series, presented by Ballpark Village and 92.3 WIL, continues with Whiskey Dixon. Now that the series is unable to present touring acts during the pandemic, it has been rebranded as Hot Country Nights: Homegrown Sessions. “We’re working in a limited capacity, we can’t have 2,000 people in the building and we’re not able to go to national artists,” says Mike LaMartina, chief revenue officer at Ballpark Village. “It’s not easy now. But we wanted an opportunity to do this.” By Kevin C. Johnson

