When Various times Friday through July 21 • Where Brown Hall Auditorium, Washington University • How much $10-$13 • More info 314-289-4150; cinemastlouis.org
From two-minute shorts to full-length features, this annual festival highlights the best work of local filmmakers. Choose the kind of film you want to see: narrative shorts, documentary shorts, experimental shorts, full-length documentaries or full-length narrative films. The full-length films’ directors will generally discuss their works after the screenings. By Daniel Neman