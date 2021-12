When 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 10-12 • Where Shaw Nature Reserve, 307 Pinetum Loop Road, Grey Summit • How much $4-$12; advance registration required • More info mobot.org

The Whitmire Wildflower Garden at the Shaw Nature Reserve in Grey Summit will be aglow with hundreds of luminaries inviting guests for a short, self-guided evening walk. Visitors will learn to create a botanical-inspired luminary of their own. By Valerie Schremp Hahn