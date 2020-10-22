Who could wear the C?

Q: With Alex Pietrangelo gone and Steen and Tarasenko potentially being out for a while, who do you think get the letters on their sweaters? Is this a potentially large leadership group where we could see potentially four A’s and one C?
A: No, I think the Blues will stick with a C and two A's. I say O'Reilly gets the C, while Schenn and Jaden Schwartz get the A's. (Parayko, as a reader mentioned earlier in the chat, could be a candidate for the A.)
