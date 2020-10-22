Who is ready to contribute from our minors?

Q: With the salary cap likely frozen a couple of years, that would seem to put the onus on graduating more minors talent to the NHL. Excluding Kyrou and Klostin, who is most ready to contribute in the near future from our minors on offense and defense? And, given our slip in overall minors rankings lately, what is their real potential impact?
A: Niko Mikkola obviously is very close on defense. Scott Perunovich, who is coming from college, should also be on the fast track on defense. But that's about it. The Blues have traded a lot of top picks as part of the Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly and Faulk moves in recent years, so that has thinned out the prospect pool. Players like Alexei Toropchenko and Austin Poganski project more as fourth-line guys. I think on defense, Jake Walman is capable of playing in the NHL as his defense has improved. The latest influx of talent from the draft (Hofer, Nikita Alexandrov, Jake Neighbours) is probably a couple, three years away. So I think there's a little bit of a talent gap between them and the Kostin, Kyrou, Mikkola, Perunovich group because of those previous trades. But those trades helped the Blues win a Cup, so I don't think many Blues fans are complaining.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!