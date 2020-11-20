 Skip to main content
WHO’S MIZZOU’S TOP SCORING THREAT?
Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Dru Smith, right, passes the ball around Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Who leads Mizzou in men’s basketball scoring? Assists? Rebounding ?

MATTER:  Scoring, I'll go with Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson, but I'm leaning toward Smith because he gets to the free throw line more consistently than Pinson makes 3-pointers. Mark Smith will have nights where he's the top scorer. I could see Kobe Brown being the top scorer some nights. Same with Jeremiah Tilmon depending on that game’s matchups and how the game is being officiated.

Assists: Drew Buggs. He's here to be THE playmaker/facilitator.

Rebounding: Tilmon. Mitchell Smith was the team's top rebounder last year, but Tilmon was compromised by the injury. He's healthy now and has to be force inside and on the glass. He’s never been an elite rebounder, but for this team to take the next step, he has to be more productive in all areas.

