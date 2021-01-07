WHO’S NEXT AT DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR?

QUESTION: Now that the team is searching for a new defensive coordinator, have any names surfaced as a possible replacement (Gibbs I believe is an in-house candidate)? Also, do we expect any assistants to follow Walters to Illinois?
MATTER: I would be very surprised if we see any defensive assistants leave with Walters. This is already a fairly unconventional move - it would be more unconventional for multiple coaches to leave for the same position at another Power Five school.
From what I've gathered in the last 24 hours, David Gibbs wants the job and he's made that clear to his boss. We'll see if there's any traction there. I've also heard there's some thoughts internally that linebackers coach DJ Smith could be in line. I'd be somewhat surprised by that. He's the youngest, least experienced coach on the staff.
I don't have a list of verifiable candidates at this point and I'm not going to toss out a bunch of names, though one interesting coordinator with connections to this staff is UAB's David Reeves. He's done an impressive job in Birmingham, where he coached with Mizzou tight ends coach Casey Woods.