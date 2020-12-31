Who to protect for draft?

Q: For the Seattle expansion draft, do the Blues need to protect guys like Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou?
A: If the Blues hope to retain them, Thomas has to be protected, Kyrou doesn't. I think the league has had to make some adjustments on numbers that affect eligibility because of the shortened season, but I don't know that anyone on the Blues was that close that it matters.
You can go to capfriendly.com, click on the Blues icon, and see who has to be protected and who doesn't. And keep in mind if the Blues were to sign a long-term deal with Mike Hoffman before the draft, that's one more player they would have to protect.