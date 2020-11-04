Who will be backup?

Q: Are the Blues content to let Ville Husso take the backup role, or is the front office looking for a cheap Chad Johnson-style pickup instead?
A: The Blues, from everything they've said, are committed to Husso as the backup. Having only seen Husso play in person during exhibition season, all I can say is: I've seen him play several really good games, games that got everyone pretty excited. The Blues would have loved to have seen him get into a few NHL games last season, but Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen never got hurt, so that took care of that. They've got to make a decision on Husso soon, because other goalies are coming along and they need to know what they've got. There is ample reason to think Husso can be an effective NHL goalie. He was, as we all know, ahead of Binnington in the pipeline for a long time. Also, there's a money thing. He comes cheap, and even with so many goalies on the market, the Blues have to watch their cap space. And he won't be complaining about getting into 25 games.
