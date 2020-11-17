Why are people ragging on O'Neill?

Q: Why does Tyler O'Neill catch more heat than Harrison Bader in the discussion of how the Cardinals outfield disappointed this season?
A: Mostly because O'Neill's offensive production has decreased for three consecutive seasons a the major league level.
Check out O'Neill's on-base plus slugging percentage:
- .803 OPS in 2018 (130 at-bats)
- .723 OPS in 2019 (141 at-bats)
- .621 OPS in 2020 (139 at-bats)
Now check out Bader during that same span:
- .756 OPS in 2018 (379 at-bats)
- .680 OPS in 2019 (347 at-bats)
- .779 OPS in 2020 (106 at-bats)
Both are strong defensive players with good speed, but Bader has been a more productive hitter, and he's the only one who has proven he can improve in the majors. O'Neill's power potential is still much greater, and that is still intriguing, but it's still been more what-if than real.
