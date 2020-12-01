 Skip to main content
Why can't SLU and Mizzou get it together?
Why can't SLU and Mizzou get it together?

Truman the Tiger and Billiken the ... Billiken?

QUESTION: I still don't understand why SLU and Mizzou could not get a basketball game scheduled during the COVID chaos. Did an attempt even get off the ground?

BENFRED: My understanding is that there has not been much cooking in the conversation since the previous discussion about the two-for-one (two games in CoMo, one in St Louis) stopped.

Mizzou was interested in salvaging the Mohegan Sun event game against Oregon, which according to the rankings is a more competitive game for the Tigers.

The vibe from SLU was that it's not happening.

It's ironic both teams talked about trying to find a fit with Notre Dame, but did not talk seriously about finding a fit against one another.

Maybe things could change if more games fall through later in the year, but I would not bet on it.

I agree that this would have been the perfect time.

 

