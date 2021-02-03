Why can't teams hold on to homegrown stars?

Q: Love the Arenado trade as a Cardinals fan, but a little concerned about it as a baseball fan. Doesn't baseball need fewer stars leaving their homegrown teams? What would give teams more of an incentive to win?
A: I hear you. It's a sober point, but a totally legitimate one.
I would like to see the postseason not expand, for starters, because I agree with the players' fear that it will encourage teams to do less, not more.
I would also like to see revenue sharing stop for teams that are not spending to a certain level.
A salary floor of sorts might be needed, and it might as well arrive because now owners are more or less treating the luxury tax as a salary cap.
I'm open to all ideas, but the biggest problem is some of the owners who don't view winning as the goal, and then there are the other owners who won't call them out or push for change.
Bill DeWitt Jr., to his credit, is about winning.
He reminded everyone of that by trading for Arenado.
Unfortunately some of his peers don't share his competitive spirit.