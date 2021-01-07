WHY IS MITCHELL SMITH SHOOTING 3s?

QUESTION: Any more feedback from Cuonzo Martin about he loss? After the game he said something like he didn't know what happened to them in the second half and he'd have to look at tape to figure it out.
On the offense everyone stood around only passing around the perimeter. Yes, Pinson had to sit the bench in foul trouble, rarely did they push inside, pick and roll anymore or get good cuts through the lane. Pickett was great in the first half then totally disappeared. I know CM said Mitchell Smith needed to shoot from outside, but holy cow that looked horrible.
MATTER: Martin will talk to the media Friday. There are plenty of questions to ask. He's usually very candid in breaking down what went wrong in games. I expect the same tomorrow.
The Mitchell Smith question is a big one. The way this offense is designed, the four position/power forward gets open 3-point looks at the top of the key and in the corners, especially on those pick-and-rolls with Tilmon at the foul line. If the defender rolls with Tilmon, the next option is almost always a skip pass to the corner or a pass to the wing that leads to a skip pass to the corner for an open 3. Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith are supposed to take those open 3s when they're open. If they're consistently missing, then you either plug someone else into that role - Parker Braun? - or you change the offense. Smith is just 3 of 18 from 3 this year. Not good. But last year he was a 30-percent shooter from 3 last year. Not great - but not bad for a 6-10 stretch forward. But look closer to last year: Mizzou reinvented its offense late last season, the Barcelona offense - dribble drive by Pinson/Dru Smith that created lots of plays at the rim/free throws and corner 3s. In Mizzou's last 12 games of last season, Mitchell Smith shot 44 percent from 3. That's darn good. He was a 42-percent shooter from the arc two years ago. Darn good. So, that's why the offense was designed the way it's designed, to free him up for those shots. Now, if you have to adjust, you adjust.