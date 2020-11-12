 Skip to main content
WHY NO INTEREST IN KERN?
WHY NO INTEREST IN KERN?

20-17-01VashonVsOakHillBBBKemp15

Vashon's Nicholas Kern (left) puts in a reverse lay up in front of Oak Hill's Cam Thomas during a 36th Annual Tournament of Champions semifinal basketball game against on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Missouri State JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

QUESTION: Hi, Dave. Why was Mizzou not in on recruiting Nick Kern from Vashon? McKinney fallout?

MATTER: I don’t think it had anything to do with Mario McKinney. If you look at Kern’s top choices, he wasn't exactly a high-major recruit. That's not to say Mizzou only looks at players who are exclusively being recruited by high-major programs. Martin has signed several off-the-radar recruits without other high-major offers. But Kern's offer list doesn't scream high-major player: VCU, SLU, DePaul, SEMO, TCU. (TCU is a Big 12 team but by no means an upper-tier high-major program in that conference).

If Mizzou doesn't offer an in-state prospect it’s usually a simple explanation in some form or fashion: He just doesn't fit Martin's vision — at least not as well as someone they've already recruited. Martin really likes Trevon Brazie and Sean Durugordon as the wings in this class. They clearly saw more upside in those players than Kern. Otherwise, I suspect the staff would have taken more interest in him.

