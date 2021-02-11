WHY THE BLUEBLOOD STRUGGLES THIS YEAR?

Q: How to explain so many of the “traditional” men’s basketball powers not being ranked at all?
A: Some will tell you those programs haven’t recruited as well once the FBI opened its investigation and started sniffing around the system. There's some anecdotal evidence that suggests that’s true: More five-star players went to schools that aren't your blue blood programs: Cade Cunningham at Oklahoma State, Evan Mobley to USC, Scottie Barnes to Florida State, Jalen Suggs to Gonzaga (though the Zags are the best team/program in the game today.)
In the 2020 class, five-star players also signed with Stanford, Arizona State, Howard, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Texas - not exactly traditional powers that are annually hanging Final Four banners. So, the elite talent is more dispersed this year and not lumped together at Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan State, etc.
But the obvious answer is those teams that rely so heavily on freshmen and newcomers had less time to work together in the offseason because of COVID protocols and don't know each other as well as older teams that have been together longer.