Why the delay?
Why the delay?

St. Louis Blues 1, Arizona Coyotes 0

Blues defender Vince Dunn defends against Coyote left wing Taylor Hall on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the second period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Q: Why the delay in signing Vince Dunn?

A: I think right now it's a matter of what's the rush? It's the middle of the hockey summer, his salary is going to be within a very narrow margin, and the only question is likely how long a deal either side wants to have. And, from the Blues point of view, they don't have to pay him right now. (NHL players got their first, highly escrowed, paycheck of the season a few weeks ago.) Ivan Barbashev signed pretty close to the start of the season last year. It's a pretty similar situation. If Dunn were having an arbitration hearing this week, that probably would have spurred things along. Right now, there's no deadline, so no rush.

