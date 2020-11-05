 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHY THE NO-SHOW FOR TIGERS?
0 comments

WHY THE NO-SHOW FOR TIGERS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Toney, Trask shine as No. 10 Florida tops, fights Missouri

Florida receiver Kadarius Toney (1) celebrates a touchdown against Missouri during an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

QUESTION: While I wasn't fully expecting a win at Florida, a total no-show was not what I imagined. They looked ill-prepared in all facets of the game. I understand how this year has been odd and injuries, etc., but it looked more like a lack of mental readiness than physical ability. Could it have been the road atmosphere that's always a challenge for college players? Or that Florida was coming off of a pandemic shutdown and everyone was talking about how vulnerable they could be?

MATTER: Missouri did not look sharp on either side of the ball. Tackling was really bad. Catching was really bad. The run blocking just wasn't very physical. I don't think it was a question of effort. It just wasn't crisp execution.

There's an obvious talent mismatch in certain areas, too. Missouri doesn't have elite defenders to cover a tandem as good as Pitts and Toney. Missouri doesn't have dynamic pass rushers to disrupt a potent Dan Mullen passing game. Missouri has faced two high-level college quarterbacks this year in Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones. LSU’s Myles Brennan doesn't have as wide a body of work, but I'd say he could be close to that company. But for now, here's what Jones and Trask did against Missouri's defense: 39 of 59 for 594 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Fortunately for Mizzou, the defense doesn’t face a passer nearly as good as those two in the second half of the season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Our apologies.

In order to bring you the most up-to-date election coverage, home delivery of the Post-Dispatch is running later than normal today. We apologi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports