WHY THE NO-SHOW FOR TIGERS?

QUESTION: While I wasn't fully expecting a win at Florida, a total no-show was not what I imagined. They looked ill-prepared in all facets of the game. I understand how this year has been odd and injuries, etc., but it looked more like a lack of mental readiness than physical ability. Could it have been the road atmosphere that's always a challenge for college players? Or that Florida was coming off of a pandemic shutdown and everyone was talking about how vulnerable they could be?
MATTER: Missouri did not look sharp on either side of the ball. Tackling was really bad. Catching was really bad. The run blocking just wasn't very physical. I don't think it was a question of effort. It just wasn't crisp execution.
There's an obvious talent mismatch in certain areas, too. Missouri doesn't have elite defenders to cover a tandem as good as Pitts and Toney. Missouri doesn't have dynamic pass rushers to disrupt a potent Dan Mullen passing game. Missouri has faced two high-level college quarterbacks this year in Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones. LSU’s Myles Brennan doesn't have as wide a body of work, but I'd say he could be close to that company. But for now, here's what Jones and Trask did against Missouri's defense: 39 of 59 for 594 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Fortunately for Mizzou, the defense doesn’t face a passer nearly as good as those two in the second half of the season.
