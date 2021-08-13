Wilco, Sleater-Kinney

 Skip to main content
Wilco at Fox Theatre

Wilco performs in 2019 at the Fox Theatre.

When 7 p.m. Aug. 13 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$65 • More info livenation.com

It’s indeed time, as their tour title suggests, for Wilco and Sleater-Kinney to hit St. Louis Music Park. The “It’s Time" tour was originally scheduled for 2020 and arrives with something extra: All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative test within 48 hours before entering the venue. Proof must be provided with either the original vaccination card or a printed copy. These regulations apply to all members of a party before they can enter. By Kevin C. Johnson

