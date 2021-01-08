‘Wild Kratts: Creature Power,’ ‘Snow Town’

When “Wild Kratts” runs through Jan. 10; “Snow Town” runs Jan. 8-Feb. 28; hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 museum admission • More info magichouse.org
Activate your creature powers as you explore during the last weekend of the “Wild Kratts: Creature Power” exhibit, based on the popular PBS Kids series. Children and their families can explore four animal habitats and cultivate STEM skills. On Jan. 8, explore outdoor fun at “Snow Town,” which includes snow-themed carnival games and snowball putt-putt. By Valerie Schremp Hahn