Wild Lights

When Various dates; Nov. 26-Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25) • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $10-13, free for children under 2; reservations required • More info 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org/wildlights

More than half a million colorful bulbs will light up the St. Louis Zoo at night, and many of the animals will be out among the dazzling displays. New themed areas include Meet Me in St. Louie (complete with a cityscape background and 15-foot Arch replica), Toy Town, Glowing Garden, Woodland Workshop, Frozen Forest and Twinkling Tunnel. Watch for carolers and strolling performers. By Valerie Schremp Hahn