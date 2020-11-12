 Skip to main content
Wild Lights
Wild Lights

St. Louis Zoo shines during Wild Lights display

Claire Paunovich and her brother, Luke, look at holiday lights from a wagon in 2019 at the St. Louis Zoo.

When Various dates, Nov. 27-Jan. 2 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $9.95-$12.95, free for children under 2 • More info 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org/wildlights

More than half a million bulbs will light up the St. Louis Zoo at night this holiday season. Walk among dazzling displays while spending time with the animals, and enjoy special food menus and other family activities modified to accommodate health rules. Two admission time slots are available for each evening of Wild Lights.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

