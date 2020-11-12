When Various dates, Nov. 27-Jan. 2 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $9.95-$12.95, free for children under 2 • More info 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org/wildlights

More than half a million bulbs will light up the St. Louis Zoo at night this holiday season. Walk among dazzling displays while spending time with the animals, and enjoy special food menus and other family activities modified to accommodate health rules. Two admission time slots are available for each evening of Wild Lights.