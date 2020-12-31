 Skip to main content
Wild Lights
Wild Lights

St. Louis Zoo shines during Wild Lights display

The Wild Lights display at the St. Louis Zoo on Dec. 6, 2019. 

When Through Jan. 2 • Where St. Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, Forest Park • How much $9.95-$12.95, free for children under 2 • More info 314-781-0900; stlzoo.org/wildlights

More than half a million twinkling bulbs light up the St. Louis Zoo this holidays. Walk among dazzling displays while spending time with the animals, and enjoy special food menus and other family activities modified to accommodate health rules. Two admission time slots are available for each evening of Wild Lights. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

