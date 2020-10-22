Will a deal with Dunn break the cap?

Q: If a deal happens with Vince Dunn; how do they clear the cap space for his contract?
A: Good question. Remember, the Blues figure to have cap space early with Vladimir Tarasenko and possibly Alex Steen on longterm IR. But when one or both are back, they'll have to find the space. Maybe they make a move by then. Maybe Steen retires and they won't have to worry. Maybe someone else will be injured and on LTIR. Lots of variables. I don't think Dunn will be that expensive as an RFA without arbitration rights — maybe somewhere in the $1.5 million to $2 million range — so it wouldn't figure to be a backbreaker.
