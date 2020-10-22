 Skip to main content
Will a deal with Dunn break the cap?
Will a deal with Dunn break the cap?

St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defends the goal agains Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: If a deal happens with Vince Dunn; how do they clear the cap space for his contract?

A: Good question. Remember, the Blues figure to have cap space early with Vladimir Tarasenko and possibly Alex Steen on longterm IR. But when one or both are back, they'll have to find the space. Maybe they make a move by then. Maybe Steen retires and they won't have to worry. Maybe someone else will be injured and on LTIR. Lots of variables. I don't think Dunn will be that expensive as an RFA without arbitration rights  — maybe somewhere in the $1.5 million to $2 million range — so it wouldn't figure to be a backbreaker.

