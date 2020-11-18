 Skip to main content
Will AHL play?
Will AHL play?

American Hockey League pushes start of season back to Feb. 5

In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Steven Swavely (11) moves the puck past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' Jarrett Burton after a faceoff during an AHL hockey game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Citizens' Voice via AP, File)

Q: Any word on whether the AHL or any of the other leagues will be playing this year?

A: Glad you asked. We're planning a story for Saturday's Post-Dispatch on the Blues' new AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass. I talked to the Thunderbirds' team president a couple of weeks ago.

The AHL is planning a Feb. 5 start. Due to border restrictions in Canada, there's a chance the AHL may be realigned and have an all Canadian division like the NHL is pondering.

The ECHL, which is to pro hockey what AA would be to Major League Baseball, has a staggered start. Some teams are starting Dec. 11 and will play a 72-game schedule. Others will start Jan. 15 and play a 62-game schedule. And eight teams are opting out of this season entirely.

Obviously, the KHL is playing right now, as are other European leagues. In junior hockey, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing, as is the USHL in the States. The OHL and WHL are scheduled to start later.

