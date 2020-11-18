Will AHL play?

Q: Any word on whether the AHL or any of the other leagues will be playing this year?
A: Glad you asked. We're planning a story for Saturday's Post-Dispatch on the Blues' new AHL affiliate in Springfield, Mass. I talked to the Thunderbirds' team president a couple of weeks ago.
The AHL is planning a Feb. 5 start. Due to border restrictions in Canada, there's a chance the AHL may be realigned and have an all Canadian division like the NHL is pondering.
The ECHL, which is to pro hockey what AA would be to Major League Baseball, has a staggered start. Some teams are starting Dec. 11 and will play a 72-game schedule. Others will start Jan. 15 and play a 62-game schedule. And eight teams are opting out of this season entirely.
Obviously, the KHL is playing right now, as are other European leagues. In junior hockey, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is playing, as is the USHL in the States. The OHL and WHL are scheduled to start later.
