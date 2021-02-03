Will Arenado stay?

Q: Between the light return on prospect talent and Rockies' agreement to send a large amount of cash, it sure seems like all parties agree that Arenado will be opting out and hitting the free agency market. Do you get that sense from the Cards' statements?
A: The opposite, according to the horse's mouth. Arenado said he wants to be in St. Louis for a long time.
Yes, he once said the same thing in Colorado. He pointed that out Tuesday, something that I thought made what he said next more sincere. He said he came here with the long-term in mind.
He stressed that he knows the Cardinals will always compete, and that he's had a fondness for Busch Stadium and Cardinals fans. He's close with Paul Goldschmidt, and has great respect for Yadier Molina. He said all the right things.
Of course, actions will speak louder than words. He has two opt outs available, one after the 2021 season and one after the 2022 season. It was clear based on comments made by members of the Rockies front office Tuesday that they felt Arenado was gone no matter what after 2021, so they felt they needed to trade him now to get a better haul than a comp draft pick after he opted out at the upcoming season's end.
The Rockies felt they got 3-4 players from the Cards that would have been around the same talent level as the one pick they would have gotten from Arenado opting out if they let a sour situation linger. The Rockies said Arenado requested a trade and they tried to move him quietly last year, but then tabled it when word got out and no appealing deals emerged.
The Rockies were convinced Arenado was leaving as soon as he could. The Cardinals seem very encouraged he's going to stay. If the Dodgers come calling for the California native, that might be the ultimate test.
I think he stays, and not just because he's going to make a boatload of money if he does. But that sure helps. The Cardinals won't cave out from underneath him like the Rockies did. He will have solid footing and a sweet salary in St. Louis.