Will Cards be able to trade Carlos Martinez?
Will Cards be able to trade Carlos Martinez?

Q: Since the Cardinals have been unable to trade Carlos Martinez the past few years, it seems as if they won’t be able to give him away this year, right? Is he destined for the bullpen in 2021?

A: That is a good read, with one exception: There is going to be a need and a role for swingmen this coming season. Teams are going to be reluctant to have even their best pitchers go from 60 innings to 210 innings in the span of two seasons. Remember how teams talk about easing young pitchers from a minor-league season into the 30 starts and 170 innings of a big-league season? Yeah, every pitcher is now in that same situation, that same injury concern area. Teams are going to have to keep pitchers who can start and handle innings ... to cover those spare innings, and to make sure that starters get to the end with innings left to give. A pitcher like Martinez could fill that role, even with his recent injury concerns.

Topics

Sports