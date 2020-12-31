Will Hoffman signing limit young players?

Q: If the Blues sign Mike Hoffman, like everyone expects, it appears it will limit time for the up-and-comers like Jordan Kyrou. I thought this was to be a year when we see if some of the kids could really play with the big boys. Is this a ripple effect of the minor league limits last year?
A: It's fallout from all sorts of things. The flat cap left Hoffman on the market, and the Blues in a position to snatch up an elite player for a bargain price. If that means Kyrou's breakthrough season comes a year later, that's how things are going to go. The Blues' Stanley Cup window grows shorter, so this is a good chance to snatch at the brass ring while they can. The fact that Kyrou hasn't definitively made his case figures in. He still has to prove himself. As Doug Armstrong told Jim Thomas last week, the shortened camp means very little time for young players to steal a spot. There are no preseason games, only a few scrimmages. For a veteran team like the Blues, the kids will have to wait.
But again, there could be chances. Injuries and illness will open space. The compressed schedule could lead to players being given time off, though that is not something hockey coaches are disposed to do and not something hockey players like. Giving a healthy Ryan O'Reilly or Brayden Schenn a day off because they've played a lot of games isn't going to happen. Giving Zach Sanford or Sammy Blais or Kyle Clifford a day off could, since the Blues will want to get Jordan Kyrou and Mackenzie MacEachern and Jacob de la Rose and maybe some of the other taxi-squad guys a game at some point. It would appear things will be more normal for the 2021-22 season, assuming the COVID situation improves.