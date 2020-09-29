 Skip to main content
Will Kim be shaky ...
Will Kim be shaky ...

Cardinals V Pirates - First game of double header

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim (33) throws a pitch in the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Kwang Hyun Kim looked a little shaky in his first appearance for the Cardinals, that lone save opportunity way back when. Should fans sweat how the big postseason stage could impact him Wednesday?

A: Kim gave up two runs, just one earned though, and did convert that save in his debut.

But let's not forget he was a relative newcomer to that role, no matter how much the Cardinals tried to pretend his previous brief and ancient experience out of the bullpen carried over.

Kim, to his credit, always said he's more comfortable and effective as a starter, and that has been the case.

This guy has pitched in a lot of games in Korea, a lot of BIG games in the KBO. Sure, he will have nerves. He came to America for an opportunity like this. Biggest moment of his career.

But I think he will handle the pressure well. I don't think he is gonna go full Jaime Garcia and come down with a tummy ache or anything like that. The bigger question, for me, is how deep he can go against this loaded lineup.

