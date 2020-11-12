 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WILL KLOSTIN MAKE THE ROSTER?
0 comments

WILL KLOSTIN MAKE THE ROSTER?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Blues workout at home before departure

St. Louis Blues center Klim Kostin practices during morning workout on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Do you anticipate Kyle Clifford is a regular on the fourth line while Steen is out, or do you see that as a spot that's open for competition? I'd like to see Klim Kostin get a fair shot on the line with (Oskar) Sundquist and (Ivan) Barbashev. Do (Craig) Berube and Armstrong see that as a potential spot for Kostin or are they looking at him as a top-nine or bust guy?

JT: I think Kostin will have a tough time making the opening-day roster, barring injury. He needs a very good camp, and chances are it could be a shorter camp than usual, meaning fewer opportunities to impress the brass. I do think Clifford opens on the fourth line with Barbashev and Sundqvist.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports