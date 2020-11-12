WILL KLOSTIN MAKE THE ROSTER?

QUESTION: Do you anticipate Kyle Clifford is a regular on the fourth line while Steen is out, or do you see that as a spot that's open for competition? I'd like to see Klim Kostin get a fair shot on the line with (Oskar) Sundquist and (Ivan) Barbashev. Do (Craig) Berube and Armstrong see that as a potential spot for Kostin or are they looking at him as a top-nine or bust guy?
JT: I think Kostin will have a tough time making the opening-day roster, barring injury. He needs a very good camp, and chances are it could be a shorter camp than usual, meaning fewer opportunities to impress the brass. I do think Clifford opens on the fourth line with Barbashev and Sundqvist.
